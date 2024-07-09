Why The Price Of Bitcoin Is Down Today

Anyone who invests in cryptocurrency knows by now that the value of a digital, decentralized coin is subject to constant fluctuations, both big and small. Sometimes, a Bitcoin crash will be affected by an influx of new investors or troubles with major trading websites, while other times it may be because of government regulations or other direct involvement by authorities. For example, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin all saw price drops after Chinese officials cracked down on crypto mining operations in 2021.

Today's Bitcoin price drop is also directly tied to a major world government, but this time it's because that government is selling a lot of the coin it possesses. That government is Germany, which came into ownership of almost 50,000 bitcoin after Saxony police seized them from the operators of the illegal movie piracy site, Movie2k.to. At the time, that very large amount of bitcoin equated to roughly $2.2 billion.

Germany doesn't seem to be interested in retaining the seized bitcoin and has been selling it off for the past several weeks, using several major exchanges like Kraken and Coinbase. In June, the government sold 900 bitcoins, followed by an additional 3,000 last week. Just yesterday, it sold another 2,739 bitcoins. Altogether, that equates to a current value of $379 million. Such a massive selloff in such a short amount of time has greatly contributed to the recent drop in the token's price, which is currently the lowest it's been in months.