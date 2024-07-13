Jeep CJ-10: The Rare Truck You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

Jeeps have long been regarded among the best 4WD vehicles ever built, and that's been true pretty much since the moment the company transitioned their World War II warriors into civilian-ready work horses. For much of their early production run, the rebranded civilian jeeps carried the CJ prefix followed by a numerical designation, like the long-running CJ-5 and CJ-7 models. In the mid-1980s, Jeep delivered one of the more radical builds to ever grace the Jeep CJ line — the CJ-10.

If you're unfamiliar with the CJ-10, it wasn't actually a jeep in the traditional sense. Rather, it was a pickup truck with a bed that was attached to the recognizable front end of a CJ. From a conceptual standpoint, the CJ-10 made a lot of sense for Jeep, with the company at least in theory adding a whole new vehicle to the CJ line while only really needing to manufacture half of the build for production. However, the CJ-10 was a bit of an oddball in terms of looks, which may be part of why the jeep-pickup hybrid remains one of the more obscure builds in the company's iconic lineup.

Here's what you need to know about Jeep's CJ-10 pickup truck.