This Site Will Let You Step Back In Time And Browse The Old Internet

There are more benefits to this flashback exercise beyond the nostalgic dopamine hit. Archived content is research gold, and can serve as inspiration for web designers, especially if they're creating retro-themed interfaces. Loading old versions of websites is also one way to bypass internet censorship and restriction. (You could also use a VPN for the same purpose but where's the fun in that?)

One thing you should keep in mind, though, is that replicating the old web means it can take a while for the pages to load. OldWeb takes a few moments to pull up the copies of the pages you want from the archives, anyway. But the result is like dial-up internet without the beeps and screeches, so it at least adds to the authenticity of the experience.

Whether it's for remembrance or research, OldWeb.Today is a great way to appreciate how much the internet has evolved, and see how elements of the old web still exist in new forms. You might learn some history too. For example, Mozilla Firefox, which we consider one of the best web browsers for privacy, is a descendant of the old Netscape Navigator. How's that for a bit of web trivia?