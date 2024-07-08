How Much Weight Can A Harbor Freight Trailer Carry?
Harbor Freight represents a legendary name in the world of tools and work gear. The budget-oriented store stocks everything from tools for home mechanics to outdoor decor and even children's toys. Harbor Freight is famous for its economically priced products and its easy-to-understand price plan based on brand quality, and the store maintains upwards of 75 different Harbor Freight in-house tool brands.
Given Harbor Freight's popularity and its vast product inventory, it may come as no surprise that you can also find things like trailers at the budget store. Harbor Freight currently stocks five different utility carts and trailers, with weight capacities ranging from 600 pounds all the way to nearly one ton. If you're in the market for a Harbor Freight trailer — which you probably are if you're reading this article — it's important that you understand the weight capacity before making a purchase. Why is that important? Well, a trailer's weight capacity refers to the maximum load that it's capable of supporting.
It's critical that you understand what that means so that you can choose the right product for you. If you're planning to use your trailer for light-duty yardwork, you probably don't need the biggest and beefiest trailer that Harbor Freight sells. On the other hand, if you plan to use your trailer to haul large amounts of lumber or gravel, it's a good idea to shoot for a higher weight capacity. Choosing a trailer that's incapable of supporting your projects could be disastrous, and the consequences could range from a broken trailer and a spilled load all the way to serious injuries and severe financial setbacks. This article will cover each one of Harbor Freight's trailer options so you can make an informed decision and a stress-free purchase.
Harbor Freight trailer weight capacities
As mentioned, Harbor Freight currently offers five different types of utility carts and trailers. The cheapest option is a single-axle, 10-cubic-foot utility cart built by Haul-Master. It costs $139.99 and has a maximum weight capacity of 600 pounds. You can pull it by hand or attach it to a lawn mower or small tractor. The cart is ideal for light-duty yardwork, including things like hauling mulch and grass clippings. The second cheapest option is a double-axle utility cart built by HFT. The cart costs $174.99, has removable sides to make unloading material easy, and features 13-inch tires and an ergonomic handle. The cart has a weight capacity of 1,200 pounds and is ideal for yard work and various other mid-level tasks.
Harbor Freight's third-cheapest trailer costs $399.99 and is made by Haul-Master. This one is designed to be towed behind a vehicle and has a weight capacity of 1,090 pounds. It's built with a steel frame and is ideal for transporting materials like lumber. The next trailer is also built by Haul-Master and costs $519.99. Like the previous trailer, this one is also intended to be towed behind a vehicle. It has a weight capacity of 1,195 pounds, complies with DOT standards, meaning it's ready for road use, and is ideal for carrying materials like lumber and light-duty equipment like yardwork tools.
The final trailer available at Harbor Freight is built by Haul-Master and costs $549.99. It's road-ready and designed to be pulled behind a vehicle like a pickup truck or SUV. The super heavy-duty trailer has a weight capacity of 1,720 pounds and features a tilting bed to make unloading quick and simple. The trailer is ideal for transporting lumber, lawn equipment, and even small ATVs.