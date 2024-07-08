How To Watch CNN And Other News Channels Without Cable

Cable TV's reign on our entertainment is finally over, with streaming now seen as the go-to platform. Well, that is, until the inevitable "mega streaming" bundle that puts every service into one package, and we're back to square one. But, until then, it's long overdue for you to cut that cord and get rid of cable.

Sure, there are some benefits to cable, like having access to local news and sports all in one convenient hub, but the pros of streaming far outweigh the cons. Sure, streaming is getting more expensive, but even then it's still the far cheaper option. It doesn't include any hidden costs, contracts, extra equipment, or the need to have a repair man come out and fix your connection. You can cancel at any time, watch content on demand, and never have to worry about paying for channels you don't use.

However, does that same convenience carry over to networks like CNN and other news channels? Well, yes, there are plenty of ways to watch CNN and other news channels without cable. Many of those networks either have a specific streaming service they call home or channels on cable-adjacent services like DirecTV Stream. You can even get CNN+ as a dedicated app for $5.99/month or $59.99/year. But, if you want to see other news channels as well, and maybe throw in a couple of movies and TV shows along the way, here are the best options.