How To Watch CNN And Other News Channels Without Cable
Cable TV's reign on our entertainment is finally over, with streaming now seen as the go-to platform. Well, that is, until the inevitable "mega streaming" bundle that puts every service into one package, and we're back to square one. But, until then, it's long overdue for you to cut that cord and get rid of cable.
Sure, there are some benefits to cable, like having access to local news and sports all in one convenient hub, but the pros of streaming far outweigh the cons. Sure, streaming is getting more expensive, but even then it's still the far cheaper option. It doesn't include any hidden costs, contracts, extra equipment, or the need to have a repair man come out and fix your connection. You can cancel at any time, watch content on demand, and never have to worry about paying for channels you don't use.
However, does that same convenience carry over to networks like CNN and other news channels? Well, yes, there are plenty of ways to watch CNN and other news channels without cable. Many of those networks either have a specific streaming service they call home or channels on cable-adjacent services like DirecTV Stream. You can even get CNN+ as a dedicated app for $5.99/month or $59.99/year. But, if you want to see other news channels as well, and maybe throw in a couple of movies and TV shows along the way, here are the best options.
DirecTV Stream
The easiest way to get rid of cable is to replace it with essentially the same service, and that's what you get with DirecTV Stream. It offers everything you love about cable, like live TV, channels and a DVR, without the need for a satellite or a cable box. Instead, it runs entirely through your internet, so you can watch wherever you are.
It may come as no surprise given that it's on this list, but DirecTV Stream includes CNN and plenty of other news channels, no matter which tier subscription you're paying for. In fact, every plan, from Entertainment to Ultimate, comes with CNN, CNN en Español, and CNN International. If that's not enough to sweeten the pot, they each also include CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, NewsMax, NewsNation, and, of course, all of your local news channels. Bump up the subscription to the Choice tier, and you'll have access to Cheddar News, while BBC News remains locked behind Ultimate, the most expensive option.
DirecTV Stream plans start at $79.99/month (plus tax) for the Entertainment plan. The Choice + Sports package is $123.98/month, but if you catch it during a deal, you can start the subscription for as low as $98.99 for the first month. The Ultimate + Sports package is $134.98/month, but runs a similar deal for $109.99 for one month. It's also worth noting that DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial for new members, so you can even test it out with no commitment.
FuboTV
Now, hear us out on this one. Yes, FuboTV is known for being one of the best streaming services for live sports, but it is also a great resource if you want access to CNN and other news channels.
Much like DirecTV Stream, FuboTV includes CNN in every one of its subscription packages. You'll also get access to at least 180 channels (depending on the package), unlimited storage for your Cloud DVR, and up to 10 screens to watch the news on. The packages include your local news channels, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC News Now, ABC News Live, CNBC, and Fox Business, as well as Spanish-language versions of many of these channels.
FuboTV's Pro plan is the most affordable option at $79.99/month. From there, the Elite package increases your channels to 249 for $89.99/month, and the Premier plan gets access to 258 channels for $99.99/month. However, if you're only looking for CNN and other news, the more expensive plans don't add any as-popular channels, so the Pro will be the best bang for your buck. And if you're feeling really newsy, FuboTV offers a News Plus add-on that throws CNBC World, The Washington Post Television, EuroNews, and more into the mix. FuboTV also offers a generous free trial for new users, letting them experience it for seven days without charge.
Hulu + Live TV
Keeping with the trend of this list, next up we have Hulu + Live TV, and it's easily one of the best live TV streaming services to keep you entertained in terms of how much content you're getting each month.
Everyone knows about Hulu, and Hulu + Live TV isn't that different. Like the previous options, Hulu + Live TV gives you everything that cable would, but for cheaper and with no equipment. For $76.99/month, you get access to thousands of shows and movies, live sports, and more TV channels than you probably have the time to watch. Of course, that includes CNN and CNN International, but Hulu + Live TV also has plenty of other news channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News. The service also features less-popular channels like Bloomberg Television, Cheddar, and NewsNation at no extra cost. They even throw in HLN, CNN's network of true-crime programming, which isn't technically news but still.
That's actually where Hulu + Live TV thrives compared to the previous options. One subscription not only gets you cable-like programming but also access to the Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ libraries. So, if you want more stuff to watch to pass the time as you're scrolling between CNN and other news channels, there isn't much of a better option. The $76.99/month plan comes with a three-day free trial, or you can take the no ads option for $89.99/month.
Sling TV Blue
When it comes to more affordable options for live-TV streaming services, many people put Hulu Live TV vs. Sling TV in the ring, so we would be remiss to include the former without mentioning the latter. However, when it comes to CNN and other news channels, you'll want to go with Sling TV Blue.
Sling TV offers two packages: Orange and Blue. Both include CNN and plenty of other channels, but if you want access to as much news as possible, you'll want to go with the Blue plan. This package adds Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC to the mix. Unfortunately, one of the downsides of Sling TV Blue is that Fox, NBC, and ABC are only available in select markets, so subscribing to the service doesn't technically guarantee you access to those news sources. However, Sling TV does have a News Extra add-on, tacking on NewsNation, Fox Business, CNBC, NewsMaxTV, and a few other lesser-known channels for an extra $6/month.
Although Sling TV is lacking some of the news channels compared to the other options on this list, it is much more affordable. The Blue package is $40/month, and they run a deal giving you half off your first month. So, for $20, you get access to CNN and most of the other top news channels, but of course, that price goes up after a month. Unfortunately, it's also lacking a free trial, but it's still one of the more budget-friendly options.
Max
Remember how we mentioned that certain news channels have a specific streaming service they call home? Well, last but certainly not least is Max, the traditional streaming service home of CNN.
For as low as $9.99/month, a subscription to Max gets you access to CNN Max, a 24/7 live news feed. Whatever is airing on CNN will be available to you on this livestream, including live events like the network's Presidential Debates and general news coverage. You'll also get daily uploads of CNN's podcast series "5 Things with Kate Bolduan," where the broadcast journalist quickly breaks down the top stories of the day. Max also has countless CNN Original Series, documentaries, and Spanish-language versions of CNN live events.
Unfortunately, that's about the extent of Max's news offerings. Since Warner Bros. Discovery owns CNN, all of the network's content is uploaded to the streaming service, but you won't find things from other news channels on there. But, outside of paying for CNN+ directly, it's the most affordable avenue to watch CNN without a cable subscription, and you'll also get countless hours of Max's movies and TV shows. You can get Max for $9.99/month with ads, $16.99/month for limited ad-free viewing, or $20.99/month for the Ultimate Ad-Free experience.