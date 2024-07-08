Z06 Vs. Stingray: What's The Difference Between These Two Chevrolet Corvettes?

The Chevrolet Corvette is now in its eighth and most powerful generation since its 1953 debut. The Sting Ray moniker was first used on the second-generation model in 1963 — the same year 199 'Vettes stormed off the lot with the Z06 option package, which has been available off and on ever since. That original upgrade included a 360-horsepower V8 and improved brakes and shocks. The Stingray label has since been merged into one word, and in 2024, it's available in three trim levels: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. The racing-focused Z06 Corvette returned for the 2023 model year, and the current Corvette lineup also includes the E-Ray, with a 655-horsepower hybrid drivetrain that delivers a jaw-dropping 2.5-second 0-60 time.

That's a tenth of a second faster than the 2024 Z06, which gets 670 horsepower from its 5.5-liter V8 engine. Setting aside the anomalous E-Ray for the time being, let's look at the differences between the Corvette Stingray and the high-performance Z06.