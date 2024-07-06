Here's Why The Swedish CV-90 Is Touted As The Best Fighting Vehicle Ever

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, various nations have supplied the beleaguered nation with all manner of arms and armaments. Most of the media's attention has been on American, German, and British tanks, anti-aircraft weapons, and artillery. One vehicle that hasn't received as much attention is arguably one of the most important in the conflict: The Swedish-made Combat Vehicle 90, or CV-90, armored infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

Sweden first used the CV-90 in the 1990s and has since built more than 1,400 in 17 different variations, many of which were exported to other countries. One thing that makes the CV-90 such a desirable armored option is how often Sweden has upgraded it. Since its introduction in 1993, Sweden has put the CV-90 through multiple upgrades and refits, beginning with the Mk 0 to the currently-used Mk IV. Each new Mk design integrated modern advancements, ensuring the CV-90 remained a relevant vehicle on the battlefield.

Sweden doesn't merely sell the CV-90; it also assists with its construction elsewhere. In August 2023, Sweden announced a plan to begin production of CV-90s in Ukraine with the goal of producing 1,000. It's unclear how many CV-90s Ukraine produced domestically, but it's clear the nation received only around 50 CV-90s as of March 2024. Despite the small number of vehicles inside Ukraine, the CV-90 has proven its worth as one of the most effective fighting vehicles used in the conflict to date.