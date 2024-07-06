What To Check If Copy & Paste Keyboard Shortcuts Aren't Working On Your PC Or Mac

Depending on how you use your computer, there will be specific keyboard functions and shortcuts you'll know the back of your hand. But perhaps the most universally well-known and beloved shortcuts of them all are the ones used for copy and paste. From adding new items to a folder to sharing links, Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V on PC and Command+C and Command+V on Mac are two simple shortcuts that save unimaginable amounts of time every day. These commands are so intertwined in our day-to-day lives that using them has practically become second nature.

So what would happen if Ctrl+C or Ctrl+V stop working? As unthinkable as that might sound, it can and does happen to Mac and PC users. It's frustrating to say the least, slowing down productivity as you're forced to manually move items or copy lengthy links and text passages. When speed is everything, every tool we can use to maximize our time is essential.

Thankfully, all hope is not lost should you come across this dilemma. Giving your device a thorough run-through may be all you need to get to the root of the issue before diving into more elaborate solutions. What you'll need to check will differ depending on if you own a PC or a Mac, however. Keep reading to learn what you'll need to do.