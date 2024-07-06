How To Fix The Blinking White Light On Your Apple TV

With people around the world opting to sever ties with their cable television providers, streaming services and devices have become more popular than ever. For many of the cable-cutters out there, streaming devices like Apple TV are a game-changing addition to the home entertainment setup, offering a platform that collects all the streaming and gaming options in one easy-to-navigate place.

As with most devices in the storied Apple lineup, the company has delivered the game-changing streaming tech in an aesthetically pleasing little package. Apple TV even fronts an oddly soothing little white light that confirms the box is powered up and ready to stream. However, that light can quickly become a source of anxiety when it begins blinking, as it generally means your Apple TV device is experiencing some sort of technical issue. When the blinking light is accompanied by a blank screen, it likely indicates your Apple TV cannot power up properly, and you need to take action.

The source of the malfunction may be software or firmware-related, and that means you'll likely need to restore the device to correct the problem. But before you can take any of those steps, you'll need to determine which make and model of Apple TV device you're using, as different builds may require different measures to correct the issue.