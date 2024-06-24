What Happened To The Honda Integra XSi & What's One Worth Today?
If it weren't for the enthusiasm of die-hard collectors, it would be easy for the Honda Integra XSi to fade into obscurity. In 1989, Honda introduced its second generation Integra in Japan with several trims available, including the XSi, ZXi, RXi, TXi, and RSi. The XSi was the best-equipped trim, and was manufactured for five years until 1993 as a front-wheel drive sport coupe with two doors. It had a hatchback window that curved and had an attached back wiper blade. The iconic low, rectangular bands of head lamps across the front distinguished the vehicle in the latter half of the 1990's from its North American cousin — the Acura Integra — which switched to round lights.
Inside, the Honda XSi had two rows of seating, power mirrors, climate control AC under a sweet little flip-up door, and upholstered bucket seats. It looked a little on the sedate side, but was surprisingly roomy for its build and offered space for luggage — and even more space with the rear seats folded flat. The XSi was also sold in a 4-door sedan body style.
Since it was built for the Japanese domestic market, the car is right-hand drive, and a rarity in U.S. sales today. However, what made this otherwise fairly typical car stand out in 1989 was the introduction of Honda's new engine technology.
[Featured image by dave_7 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Under the hood
The 1989 Integra XSi is a little slice of automotive history for Honda, as it's known as the first car with the VTEC engine. VTEC stands for "Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control," and its magic variable timing allowed one, small engine to have impressive torque at lower revs and increased horsepower through better air flow at high revs. This all being possible without having to add a turbocharger.
The engine was such a fuel-efficient success at the time that it was introduced throughout Honda's lineup thereafter. Although Honda produced faster VTEC vehicles later, in 1989, it was simply revolutionary. The XSi was available as a 4-speed automatic that produced 148 horsepower, or a slightly lighter-weight 5-speed that pulled 158 horsepower . This Integra rivaled several cars in its class for performance within the Japanese market, including Honda's own CRX and Prelude Si, along with the Nissan Exa and Silvia in 1989.
[Featured image by dave_7 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Elusive on the used car market
By the end of its five-year production run, the Integra XSi faced increasingly stiff competition in performance and finish from cars in its class in Japan. This includes the at-the-time up and coming Mitsubishi GTO 9, the 1993 Nissan NX-Coupe 1800, and the Nissan Silvia, not to mention other Hondas and Acuras. Honda withdrew the XSi trim from its Intergra line in 1993 when the third generation of Honda Integra was unveiled . The next big thing to happen to Integra was the release of the Type R, which seized the imagination of drivers with its sports car appeal.
Meanwhile, the 30-year-old XSi is holding its own on the used car market because its right-hand drive and VTEC history have given this trim a cult following, which often pays good money for it. According to auction site Bring a Trailer, a prime-but-not-perfect 1990 Honda Integra XSi 5-Speed hatchback sold for $9,400 in April 2021. Another 1990 Integra XSI right-hand drive coupe is listed on Import Auto Center's site for $6,995.
With spare parts rare and expensive, the car requires not just appreciation of its cachet, but cash to keep it looking sharp.