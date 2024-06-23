How Rare Is A Chevrolet Corvette ZR2 & How Much Are They Worth?

It's not very common that a vehicle receives a nickname, but you can bet that when one does, it's something special. In some cases, it's going to be a car so rare that only one exists, while in other instances, automakers will produce a very limited amount so that not everyone will be able to park one in their garage. The 1971 Chevrolet Corvette ZR2 is one such car. Nicknamed "Zora's Racer" after the car's chief engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, this muscle car falls into the third generation of Corvettes and became one of the rarest.

Surprisingly, General Motors didn't market it in the same way it marketed other Corvettes, or even its other cars. Without so much as a single road test to get people excited, few consumers knew about the 1971 version of the Stingray, which included some of the best performing parts that Chevrolet could put in a car. It had an LS6 454 cubic inch engine under the hood that pumped out 425 horsepower along with an M22 Rock-Crusher four-speed manual transmission.

Buyers could choose between a hardtop or convertible model, but with only 12 ZR2s produced, only two buyers opted for the convertible trim — limited edition indeed. Furthermore, it wasn't just the small number of ZR2s produced that made it unobtainable for so many, the price also kept it out of reach.