Microsoft's New Xbox Console Options Include Galaxy Black Special Edition

Microsoft is bringing a trio of new console configurations to shelves this holiday season. The most notable addition to the portfolio is the Xbox Series X Digital Edition, which comes with 1TB of onboard storage and the same (often under-utilized) features found on the existing models. It commands an asking price of $449.99, matching the current sticker price of the disc-ready version with an identical storage capacity. To recall, the latter version originally hit the market at $499.99, but is currently listed with a price cut of $50 on the official Xbox storefront. The new digital-only version of the Xbox Series X comes in a white shade, matching the aesthetics of the disc-less Xbox Series S.

Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier today, the digital-only configuration of Microsoft's flagship console is accompanied by a new variant of the Xbox Series X. This one comes armed with a 2TB storage drive and fresh coat of paint. Microsoft is calling it the Galaxy Black Special Edition, adorning it with gray and signature green dots across the plates alongside a matching green vent on the underside. The matching Xbox Wireless Controller that ships with it also features a Velocity Green case on the back. This variant will be sold in limited quantities carrying a price tag of $599.99 in the U.S. market.