Microsoft's New Xbox Console Options Include Galaxy Black Special Edition
Microsoft is bringing a trio of new console configurations to shelves this holiday season. The most notable addition to the portfolio is the Xbox Series X Digital Edition, which comes with 1TB of onboard storage and the same (often under-utilized) features found on the existing models. It commands an asking price of $449.99, matching the current sticker price of the disc-ready version with an identical storage capacity. To recall, the latter version originally hit the market at $499.99, but is currently listed with a price cut of $50 on the official Xbox storefront. The new digital-only version of the Xbox Series X comes in a white shade, matching the aesthetics of the disc-less Xbox Series S.
Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier today, the digital-only configuration of Microsoft's flagship console is accompanied by a new variant of the Xbox Series X. This one comes armed with a 2TB storage drive and fresh coat of paint. Microsoft is calling it the Galaxy Black Special Edition, adorning it with gray and signature green dots across the plates alongside a matching green vent on the underside. The matching Xbox Wireless Controller that ships with it also features a Velocity Green case on the back. This variant will be sold in limited quantities carrying a price tag of $599.99 in the U.S. market.
Xbox gets more colors, more storage
The final addition to the console lineup refresh is the Xbox Series S in Robot White with a 1TB SSD under its boxy chassis. This one follows in the footsteps of the 1TB variant that Microsoft introduced last year adorned in a black paint job to match the Xbox Series X looks. It will be up for grabs at $349.99, and it seems this one will replace the Carbon Black variant. "Fans can still purchase the Carbon Black Series S with 1TB while supplies last," says the company. Pre-orders for all three consoles will open in the coming months, while sales kick off in the holiday season.
The most notable miss was the rumored Xbox-branded handheld gaming console. But on the bright side, this was arguably one of the most exciting and packed Xbox events in years. Some of the biggest announcements covered "Gears of War: E-Day," "Doom: The Dark Ages," "Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater," "Dragon Age: The Veilguard," "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," "Starfield: Shattered Space," "State of Decay 3," "World of Warcraft: The War Within," "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle," "Perfect Dark," and "South of Midnight."