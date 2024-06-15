Was The Excelsior Tank Any Good, & How Many Were Actually Made?

The Great War introduced tanks to modern warfare, and by WWII, armies worked tirelessly to place superior armored vehicles on the battlefield. Each nation vied for battlefield dominance with numerous tank models, and the United Kingdom was no exception. The U.K. fielded several tanks throughout the conflict, though its most well-known are probably the Mk VI A15 Crusader, the Mk IV A22 Churchill cruiser tank, or the Mk VIII A27M Cromwell infantry tank.

Ideally, the U.K. hoped to field a new tank with a chassis that could be easily modified to work as cruisers or infantry tanks. In this pursuit, English Electric, which built the Cromwell, was tasked with building a new "universal tank chassis" from the Mk VIII A27M, which was designated the A33 Excelsior. Had this design worked and been fully implemented, the U.K. would have fielded a more robust, adaptable armored vehicle.

Unfortunately, the Excelsior did not work out, and while English Electric constructed two prototypes, that's all that was built. Ultimately, the Excelsior wasn't a good replacement for the Churchill or Cromwell, and the U.K. abandoned it. Despite this, it wasn't a terrible tracked vehicle and had it seen combat, it may have proven itself useful as a viable infantry or cruiser tank operating at the European front.

[Featured image by XRobb via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]