Jeep's New $25,000 Model: Everything We Know So Far

Jeep, the company known for its premium, rugged SUVs, isn't the first brand that comes to mind when one thinks of affordable electric cars. However, according to Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis (the parent company of Jeep), the automaker is readying the launch of a $25,000 EV in the U.S. market "very soon." According to The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Tavares made the comments about this affordable Jeep EV during a Bernstein investor conference in New York, where other senior Stellantis executives are also visiting in connection with the launch of the Wagoneer S, Jeep's upcoming all-electric SUV.

While Tavares stopped short of divulging any further information surrounding this upcoming affordable EV, he did indicate that Jeep will use the expertise of other Stellantis brands — particularly Citroën, which already sells the Citroën e-C3 EV for about 20,000 euros in European and Asian markets. It is very likely that this upcoming, affordable Jeep EV will share parts from these vehicles.

It is pertinent to note that Jeep already sells a relatively affordable EV — the Jeep Avenger EV — in other markets. However, with a price tag of around $38,000, even the Jeep Avenger is way too expensive, and it wouldn't be economically viable for the company to sell the same vehicle for $25,000 in the United States. Given that Mr. Tavares has indicated that the launch of this EV will happen "soon," it is safe to assume that it is in an advanced stage of development.