Supermoto Motorcycles Explained: What Makes Them Special?

It's an oversimplification to say that supermoto and dirt bikes use different tires because that's just the tip of the iceberg. They might appear nearly identical, but there are some significant, albeit subtle, differences that the uninitiated won't notice in the same way that enduro bikes are different than other motorcycles. It's more apt to say that supermoto bikes are modified dirt bikes because they're not only outfitted with different tires, but the wheel and rim sizes are smaller along with a modified suspension and a larger front brake. Why all the changes?

Dirt bike racing takes place on tracks made of, well, dirt, which includes a lot of uphill and downhill riding and bouncing around. Supermoto races, on the other hand, happen primarily on an asphalt track. There are dirt sections, but it roughly makes up only 20% of the track. This style of racing came from the mind of British motorcycle racing promotor, journalist, and publisher Gavin Trippe. He worked with ABC in the '70s to create "Superbikers," a TV series about motorcycle racing that blended flat track, motocross, and road racing together as a means to find the best all-around racer.

"Superbikers" had a significant influence on the world of motorcycle racing, and eventually gave birth to the Supermoto bike as the world knows it. So, exactly what sets supermoto motorcycles apart from others?