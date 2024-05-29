5 Of The Coolest Hoonigan Vehicles We Wouldn't Mind Taking For A Joy Ride

Hoonigan is best known for its Gymkhana series, where star rally driver Ken Block performed car stunts on closed public roads. The first Gymkhana video, released in 2008, featured a WRC-spec car performing wild stunts on an empty airfield. Since then, Block's team has released several Gymkhana videos, each showing more exciting stunts than the last.

There are 16 videos on Ken Block's Gymkhana Film Series playlist, with Gymkhana 7 and onwards published on Hoonigan's YouTube page. These videos show off the skills and finesse of Ken Block, as well as Travis Pastrana, who took over for Block as the Gymkhana driver in 2020 and 2022 in a Subaru STi.

Sadly, Ken Block died in 2023 after a snowmobile accident, and we don't have any news yet on the future of the Gymkhana series. Despite this, Hoonigan still actively posts videos on its YouTube channel, so we hope that Ken Block's legacy will continue with future Gymkhana episodes. Nevertheless, while we're waiting for Gymkhana's next installment (if there is going to be one), let's check out some of the coolest Hoonigan rides we'd love to take out for a spin.