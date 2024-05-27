5 Places Where Your Satellite Phone Might Be Illegal, And Why
It may not on the top of your wish list, but a satellite phone could be a worthwhile investment depending on your needs. Unlike traditional mobile phones that run on land-based cell towers, satellite phones are powered through signals sent in from satellites in orbit. This grants these devices the ability to be used in situations where cell service is typically weak, such as hiking at your local park or traveling across to certain countries. Even if you're not a traveler, these phones come in handy when the cell service in your area is weakened, such as bad weather or natural disasters.
Nevertheless, there are reasons why satellite phones haven't quite caught on. It's not uncommon to find these devices sold for well over $1,000 (although you can also rent a satellite phone for a significantly cheaper weekly fee) while possessing similarly exorbitant monthly service plans that can cost hundreds. Even then, most modern dumb phones may prove more functional, as you're unlikely to get more than a few minutes of monthly talk time and little more than basic call, text, and data functions. But even if you can afford a satellite phone and its accompanying expenses, you may not even be legally allowed to use one in your area.
Ironically enough, despite being used so often by travelers, a good few countries have outlawed the use of satellite phones. Reasons vary, but it mainly comes down to security issues, as satellite phones are unable to be tracked to the same extent of average mobile phones. Thus, before traveling with your satellite phone, it's important to know what countries have such restrictions and the consequences you can face.
India
India possesses strict rules regarding what kind of satellite phones are accepted in the country. Under the Indian Telegraph Act, the use of satellite phones is deemed illegal. This applies to tourists unless granted permission beforehand by the Department of Telecommunications. Even then, the only satellite phones allowed to be used are those running on the Inmarsat network, meaning you're out of luck if you use an Iridium or Thuraya device.
Like most countries that have banned satellite phones, the primary motivation for this act is the due to satellite phones being considered too difficult to track by the Indian government. These rules became especially prevalent following the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, a series of terrorist acts conducted by the militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba that were coordinated using satellite phones. Further regulations, particularly banning the use of Iridium or Thuraya phones, were enacted in 2011 following another series of terrorist attacks and bombings in Mumbai. Violating these laws can result in arrest and your device being confiscated by government officials.
China
For well over two decades, satellite phones have largely been banned in China. This is due to the government deeming these devices suspicious. Special actions have been taken to even block or jam the signals that come from satellite phones to further discourage their use.
In more recent years, China has eased up on some of these regulations within the country. In 2016, Inmarsat was given approval by the Government of the People's Republic of China to distribute devices within the country. However, international visitors bringing in their own phones are subject to legal action, as any satellite phone in China must adhere to the country's specific requirements.
Thankfully, China's cell and internet services are generally considered good, and you won't have much trouble getting a good signal with your regular cell phone. Additionally, certain areas sell iPhones without satellite capabilities to comply with the country's regulations. Keep in mind, however, that some internet and social media services might be blocked.
Myanmar
Formerly known as Burma, Myanmar is yet another country that has placed strict restrictions on those using satellite phones. This has largely been linked to these devices and similar ones such as short-wave radios, walkie-talkies, fax machines, and more being traced to illegal activity and information leakage within the country.
In November 2023, the Myanmar State Administration Council announced that under Section 67 of the Telecommunication Law, anyone using a satellite communication device without the proper licensing or import permits can be arrested and placed in jail for up to a year. These rules have essentially been an extension of tighter mobile and internet regulations that have been taking form over the past few years, which have resulted in negative repercussions for Myanmar's economic growth. A lack of internet connection has lost the country nearly $3 billion in earnings in 2021 alone. If you plan on traveling to the country, get in touch with the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar beforehand to learn of any updates to satellite or communication laws.
Cuba
Cuba has a history of prohibiting the use of several kinds of devices over the years, with the island nation not allowing cell phones until 2008 and approving household Wi-Fi networks in 2019. Unsurprisingly, given the difficulty in monitoring them, laws on satellite phones have yet to receive the same kind of evolution.
Satellite phones are not permitted in the country, and being found with one can result in being charged with espionage and serving time in jail. The reasoning behind this has to do with the nation fearing the use of these devices for rebellious purposes. As Cuba is a communist nation with strict regulations over the lives of and information consumed and shared by its citizens, these kinds of restrictions should not be a surprise. The only way to legally possess a satellite phone is by contacting the Cuban Ministry of Informatics and Communications to obtain a license.
Russia
While satellite phone use in Russia is allowed, it comes with several limitations. For some time, people could use a satellite phone in the country without needing to register it, despite this being the rule. However, in 2014, the government made it so that any unregistered devices being used in Russia would be disabled.
These rules can be attributed to the nation's fear that satellite devices will give way to citizens putting together public demonstrations, as well as further allowing foreign enemies to gain information. Along with registering your phone, you will also have to get your SIM card approved before entering the country with it. To obtain a six-month permit, visitors must contact The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media, also known as Roskomnadzor, before entering Russia. You can also contact the Russian Customs Service to receive more information on how to obtain the proper permits.