5 Places Where Your Satellite Phone Might Be Illegal, And Why

It may not on the top of your wish list, but a satellite phone could be a worthwhile investment depending on your needs. Unlike traditional mobile phones that run on land-based cell towers, satellite phones are powered through signals sent in from satellites in orbit. This grants these devices the ability to be used in situations where cell service is typically weak, such as hiking at your local park or traveling across to certain countries. Even if you're not a traveler, these phones come in handy when the cell service in your area is weakened, such as bad weather or natural disasters.

Nevertheless, there are reasons why satellite phones haven't quite caught on. It's not uncommon to find these devices sold for well over $1,000 (although you can also rent a satellite phone for a significantly cheaper weekly fee) while possessing similarly exorbitant monthly service plans that can cost hundreds. Even then, most modern dumb phones may prove more functional, as you're unlikely to get more than a few minutes of monthly talk time and little more than basic call, text, and data functions. But even if you can afford a satellite phone and its accompanying expenses, you may not even be legally allowed to use one in your area.

Ironically enough, despite being used so often by travelers, a good few countries have outlawed the use of satellite phones. Reasons vary, but it mainly comes down to security issues, as satellite phones are unable to be tracked to the same extent of average mobile phones. Thus, before traveling with your satellite phone, it's important to know what countries have such restrictions and the consequences you can face.