OpenAI Accused Of Faking Scarlett Johansson's Voice, But There's Not Much She Can Do

OpenAI, one of the world's leading names in artificial intelligence, is no stranger to copyright tussles — remember that time it was sued by Sarah Silverman? The latest high-profile name to challenge the company is Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson. Earlier this month, OpenAI demoed the enhancements it has made to ChatGPT's voice mode. Driven by the new multimodal GPT-4o AI model, one of the improved voices named Sky instantly set the internet abuzz due to its perceived similarity with Johansson's natural voice.

Notably, Johansson portrayed the role of Samantha, an AI agent at the center of the plot in Spike Jonze's critically acclaimed movie "Her," in which Joaquin Phoenix's character falls in love with the voice-only AI companion. Soon after OpenAI's event wrapped up, Altman published a tweet with just the word "her," fuelling further speculation that ChatGPT's "Sky" voice was indeed inspired by the "Her" actress. Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, even joked about it on "Saturday Night Live."

her — Sam Altman (@sama) May 13, 2024

Well, it seems the actress is not happy with the similarity. Earlier today, OpenAI pulled Sky from the list of voice options and posted a clarification. "Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice," OpenAI said in a blog post. But it seems Johansson was indeed approached by OpenAI prior to the voice's launch, if the actress is to be believed.