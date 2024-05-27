Everything To Know About The Mazda Luce Rotary Coupe

It's difficult to imagine that a company that started out as a cork manufacturer in 1920, would today be a successful automaker on a global level. According to Statista, Mazda sold around 407,000 automobiles in the U.S. during 2023. But how did the automaker with such humble beginnings come to such prominence in the auto industry? One key to Mazda's rise is attributed to their eye-catching passenger car, the Luce, first released in 1966.

The look of the Luce was heavily influenced by a renowned Italian design company, Gruppo Bertone, along with the involvement of the talented Giorgetto Giugiaro, giving it a European elegance. However, even more exciting, the Luce Rotary Coupe debuted in 1969 and added a sportier body, new engine, and a hefty price tag. This vehicle is praised for its dramatic design and unique automotive technology that were unlike anything else during that era. However, this luxurious Mazda was just one of the best cars ever built with rotary engines.