All About The 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Motorcycle

As every Harley-Davidson lover in the world is likely to have their own personal favorite motorcycle from the manufacturer's iconic lineup, it's impossible to single out just one bike as the best the company has ever built. It may be a little easier, however, for Harley-Davidson devotees to come to an agreement on a category of bikes that should be included in any best of Harley-Davidson list. Here, it's safe enough to assume that the Sportster would earn a prominent spot.

The Sportster has long been revered as one of Harley-Davidson's most approachable and reliable bikes in the 120-plus years since William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson founded their legendary motorcycle company. With a dose of vintage Harley sound and power, the Sportster and its various permutations have continued to be a hit with seasoned riders and motorcycle newcomers alike.

Of the Sportster variants, the 1200 series that hit the road in 2007 remains a standout, with a few intriguing facts. Here's what you should know.