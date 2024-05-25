All About The 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Motorcycle
As every Harley-Davidson lover in the world is likely to have their own personal favorite motorcycle from the manufacturer's iconic lineup, it's impossible to single out just one bike as the best the company has ever built. It may be a little easier, however, for Harley-Davidson devotees to come to an agreement on a category of bikes that should be included in any best of Harley-Davidson list. Here, it's safe enough to assume that the Sportster would earn a prominent spot.
The Sportster has long been revered as one of Harley-Davidson's most approachable and reliable bikes in the 120-plus years since William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson founded their legendary motorcycle company. With a dose of vintage Harley sound and power, the Sportster and its various permutations have continued to be a hit with seasoned riders and motorcycle newcomers alike.
Of the Sportster variants, the 1200 series that hit the road in 2007 remains a standout, with a few intriguing facts. Here's what you should know.
The 1200 is a model from a celebrated series
If you know anything about the history of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, you likely know that the Sportster 1200 was not the first Sportster that the U.S. based manufacturer released into the market. In fact, it's part of a long line of Sportsters released by Harley-Davidson, with a lineage stretching all the way from 1957 to today.
Launched into the tumultuous late-1950s landscape, the '57 Sportster's style seemed to reflect both the history of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and the wide-open times that lay ahead for America and the world. The bike hit the road boasting a V2 four-stroke engine that could push an era-impressive 42 horsepower and reportedly touch a top speed of 100 mph. With its mid-size frame and relatively low ground clearance, the four-speed 1957 Sportster was as ideal for cruising about town as it was for burning down the freeway.
The Sportster had understandably evolved by 2007, with the 1200 being named in part after the torquey 1200 cc engine that powered it. That air-cooled, four-stroke V-twin pushed the horsepower up to 64 and was capable of reaching 110 mph, with the 2007 model also marking the year the company replaced the carburetor with fuel injection. As for the frame, the 2007 Sportster understandably fronted a far more modern look, but its style winked lovingly back at the designs of Sportsters from decades past, straight down to the bike's super slick dual chrome exhaust pipes affixed to the bike's right side.
2007 marked a major anniversary for Harley-Davidson's Sportster
If you haven't done the math yet, 2007 was a big year in the history of the Harley-Davidson Sportster, as it marked the beloved bike's 50th anniversary. Not surprisingly, the legendary motorcycle manufacturer celebrated the momentous occasion by producing a tricked-out limited edition model of the Sportster 1200.
With only 2000 bikes produced, the 50th anniversary edition of the Sportster 1200 model was a sight to be seen when it first hit the streets — doing so behind two special color schemes of mirage orange or vivid black. The bike also came outfitted with a gold 50th Sportster emblem on the fuel tank, a serialized 50th logo on the top handle bar clamp, a silk-screened H on the side cover, and a Sportster since 1957 logo stitched into the rear seat. Fresh chrome upgrades included a chrome steel-laced front wheel and a chrome headlight housing.
Cosmetic upgrades aside, the 50th anniversary Sportster came equipped with an extra torquey, five-speed air-cooled and rubber-mounted XL Evolution V-twin 1200 cc engine. It was black powder-coated with a chrome finish and came standard with electronic sequential port fuel injection. Meanwhile, the bike's lowered rear shocks ensured this special edition Sportster hugged the road a little closer than some of its counterparts. The re-designed gauges ensured riders could easily track their bike's speed, fuel consumption, and mileage. This mix of slick cosmetic flourishes and engine upgrades made the 50th anniversary edition a worthy reflection of the bike's past and its 2007 present, while also a must-have for any fan of the Sportster.