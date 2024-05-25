The Jeep Deluxe Wrangler Wagon Stroller: Everything You Should Know Before You Buy
Few events in a person's life can be as simultaneously thrilling, confusing, and terrifying as having a child. That's in no small part because raising a kid means making endless decisions that directly impact the health and safety of another human life. While modern day parents are tasked with sorting out challenging issues like what apps can best help them manage their child's well-being, if they've selected a suitably kid-friendly tablet, or what streaming services can be trusted for younger viewers, one of the bigger early decisions any parent will make is deciding which stroller best suits their needs, and those of their child.
That decision gets even trickier when you have more than one child to take care of, and parents in need of a way to get about town with two or even more kids in tow tend to have slightly fewer stroller options than those with just one to transport. While a more traditional two-child stroller may be preferable for some, Delta Children has recently teamed up with 4x4 automaker Jeep to deliver an intriguing multi-child transportation option that may help you navigate off-road trails and sandy beaches as easily as city sidewalks.
The intriguing new transport is called the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller, and it could be a game-changer for any multi-child family out there. Here's what you should know about Delta Children's versatile new stroller before you buy one.
There are two versions of the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller
First things first — you can purchase a Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller directly from Delta Children on the company's website, as well as through retail outlets like Target and Amazon. When researching your purchasing options for a Wrangler Wagon Stroller, you may notice two distinct price points for some models. That's because there are actually two different models of Wrangler Stroller to choose from: one a road ready two-seater and the other a family friendly four-seater.
The latter Wrangler Stroller is, understandably, the more expensive of the two. The four-seat model is also the more versatile, however, offering more seating and a maximum weight capacity of 200 pounds. It also allows users to setup multiple seating arrangements with the removable seats capable of being positioned facing inwards, outwards, all forwards, and all backwards. Push bars on either end of the stroller also ensure users can easily maneuver the Wrangler from either the front or back.
As for the two-seater, it offers fewer seating options and a lower weight capacity (110 pounds max), but it's versatile in its own right, offering ample space for two toddlers to sit facing inwards and has the addition of a car seat adapter. It also allows parents to push their infant about town in the comfort of their car seat. Yes, both Wrangler Strollers can also double as a straight-up wagon as well, though the seats need to be completely removed from the four-seater for it to be utilized in that capacity.
Jeep Wrangler Wagon Strollers have loads of family friendly features
Whether you opt for the two-seat of four-seat model of the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller, you can take heart in knowing that both deluxe transports come outfitted with features fit to ensure moms, dads, and kiddos get where they are going comfortably, stylishly, and safely. We'll start with the two seat model here, which comes with attached five-point safety harnesses that strap your six-months or older children snugly into their seats in stroller mode. Like the four-seat version, the two-seater also has swivel wheels and collapsible push bars on either end of the stroller, allowing parents to navigate comfortably from both sies.
The two-seater comes with a removable UV-blocking canopy, which can be used as an open-air cover, but also has pull-down shades that can shield from the sun for nap time. Also included on the two-seat Wrangler Stroller are multiple storage pockets that can help keep parents organized or be used to carry along favorite toys, while a detachable cooler lets you pack away cold drinks and snacks for a picnic.
The four-seat Wrangler Stroller offers many of the same sun-blocking and storage options as the two-seater. It also has a larger cooler to ensure you can pack snacks and drinks for all of your pint-sized passengers, and comes with a convenient snack tray so they can eat on the move. The four-seater bests is counterpart in storage capacity, too, offering additional space underneath the cushioned seats, which will no doubt come in handy if you're packing playtime gear for four children.
This wagon stroller should easily fit in the trunk of most sedans and SUVs
On the subject of storage, if you've had a look at either the four-seat or two-seat models of the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller, you might be concerned about transporting it form one place to another. The strollers are, after all, a whopping 44.5 inches and 46 inches long respectively. Likewise, each stands over 40 inches tall without the canopy attached, which is far bigger than most standard trunks and SUV tailgates can handle.
Thankfully, the Delta Children team considered that fact when designing their Wrangler Strollers, and built-in the capability for each to be folded up for storage. When folded, the four-seat model pairs down to a reasonable 29.6"L x 29.6"W x 43.5"H, with the two-seater transforming to 38'L x 29'W x 25"H.
While those dimensions are suitable for storage in most cars, vans, and SUVs, at 45 pounds each, Wrangler Strollers are hardly lightweight, and when folded still err on the side of bulky. That complaint was lodged by some consumers who have reviewed Wrangler Strollers on various retail sites. Likewise, the 4-seat model requires users to remove and stow away its seats before it can be folded up, which proved frustrating for some who bought it. So, if you're considering picking up a Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller for your future family outings, you might want to consider some of these potential drawbacks.
Jeep's Wagon Stroller has earned solid reviews from many of those who've tested it
Now for the good news, which is that, apart from some of the issues users have had with the general size and stow-away features of the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller, the Delta Children creations have received mostly positive reviews from consumers and several trusted review sites. For instance, both the two seat and four-seat models currently boast 5-star reviews on Delta Children's website. The two-seater also earned 5-star honors on Target, with the four-seat model scoring 4.4 out of 5 from Amazon reviewers.
Of the more trusted product reviewers, the two seat Wrangler Stroller was particularly well-received by Forbes, which singled out its storage capacity while including it on its Best Wagon Strollers of 2023 list. Good Housekeeping was equally impressed with the two-seat model, which landed in the number 6 spot of the site's list of the 8 Best Stroller Wagons on the market, earning praise for its sturdy frame and wide range of desirable extras.
For those keeping score, it would seem that the two seat version of the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller is the better-loved of the two. But if your family has grown beyond two children, or if your kids regularly have playdates with pals, the four-seater will likely suit your needs perfectly. So, be sure to rundown your checklist of must-haves before you purchase these, or any wagon stroller you might be eyeing.