The Jeep Deluxe Wrangler Wagon Stroller: Everything You Should Know Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few events in a person's life can be as simultaneously thrilling, confusing, and terrifying as having a child. That's in no small part because raising a kid means making endless decisions that directly impact the health and safety of another human life. While modern day parents are tasked with sorting out challenging issues like what apps can best help them manage their child's well-being, if they've selected a suitably kid-friendly tablet, or what streaming services can be trusted for younger viewers, one of the bigger early decisions any parent will make is deciding which stroller best suits their needs, and those of their child.

That decision gets even trickier when you have more than one child to take care of, and parents in need of a way to get about town with two or even more kids in tow tend to have slightly fewer stroller options than those with just one to transport. While a more traditional two-child stroller may be preferable for some, Delta Children has recently teamed up with 4x4 automaker Jeep to deliver an intriguing multi-child transportation option that may help you navigate off-road trails and sandy beaches as easily as city sidewalks.

The intriguing new transport is called the Jeep Wrangler Wagon Stroller, and it could be a game-changer for any multi-child family out there. Here's what you should know about Delta Children's versatile new stroller before you buy one.