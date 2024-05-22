How To Send Longer Videos On iPhone

Within the smartphone industry, it's Android vs. iPhone, but you'll have a hard time finding a better creative platform than Apple's trademark device. Over the generations, the iPhone has become the go-to for taking pictures, recording videos, and any of your other camera needs. Apple's iPhones boast multiple video modes, including cinematic quality, slo-mo, and time-lapse. They record in high definition, 4K, and other high-quality formats. You can even turn your iPhone into a hands-free camera, and edit videos directly on the smartphone.

Besides having top-of-the-line cameras and features, what makes iPhones popular for recording is how easy it is to share your videos. With just a few clicks, you can insert a video into iMessage and quickly send it to your contacts. And since Apple connects all of its products through your Apple ID, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to your iPad or Mac in a breeze.

However, problems start to occur when you're sending longer videos. You may not realize it, but Apple's Messages app has a maximum file size. If you're sending files to an Android user, it caps at 3.5 MB. Between iPhones using iMessage, that limit is boosted to 2 GB. But, even then, longer videos get compressed, losing resolution quality and frame rate. So, if you want to retain the quality of your longer videos as you send them to friends and family, here are a few ways to do that.