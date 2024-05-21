Here's Where The Microphone Is On A MacBook Pro (And How You Can Test It)

Apple's MacBook Pro laptop became the personal computing device of choice for millions of tech lovers when it was released back in 2006. Almost two decades later the laptops still rank among the bestselling computers in Apple's iconic lineup of devices. Despite MacBook Pros being present in backpacks, boardrooms, and home offices across the globe, even those well versed in Apple's history and design methodology haven't figured out all there is to know about the devices.

For instance, if you ask them where the internal microphone is located on their MacBook Pro, it's likely they may not know. Of course, you may not know either because it's not something users think too much about. As it is, the location varies depending on what model of MacBook Pro they are using, as does the number of microphones the device has.

Thankfully, it's not hard to figure out where the microphone is on your MacBook Pro. For the record, newer MacBook Pros come with three studio-quality microphones located inside the speaker grid on the left side of the device. However, on MacBook Pros made in 2017 or earlier, the single built-in mic is outside the speaker, and located on the left side of the device just above the ESC button on the keyboard. If you're not certain when your MacBook Pro was made, that info can be found by clicking the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your home screen and selecting About This Mac from the drop-down menu.