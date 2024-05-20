How To Translate Text With Circle To Search On Android

One of the nicest things to come out of Google's software workshops in recent years is Circle to Search. An evolution of Google Lens, this new trick makes it wildly easier to look up information on the web. But the best part is that you don't have to go through any copy-paste or screenshotting ordeal, nor do you have to jump between multiple apps. Circle to Search opens as its own overlay after being summoned, and once you're done consuming the relevant search information, you can simply go back to the app you were using.

From chat apps to social media, Circle to Search works everywhere on your phone. All you need to do is long-press on your screen. The latest addition to its feature arsenal is the ability to translate on-screen content. It works across social media, productivity apps, browsers, and across the entire Android system UI. The translation is almost instantaneous and fairly accurate. Read on to learn how to use Circle to Search for translating whatever text it is that is flashing across your phone's screen.