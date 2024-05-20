Why Your Samsung TV Won't Download Apps (And How To Fix It)

Samsung smart TVs come with several entertainment features, with the highlight being the large library of apps and games. Most streaming services are supported, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus, and Disney+, to name a few. In addition, you'll also be able to access a large selection of games, plus sports, lifestyle, and news apps.

Some of these apps come preloaded on your Samsung TV, while others can be downloaded from the app store. While downloading an app is pretty straightforward, you might occasionally get stuck during installation. Samsung TV users have reported an issue when an app begins downloading when the Install button is selected but then goes back to the app listing page after a few seconds.

Problems installing an app can result from your Samsung TV being disconnected from Wi-Fi, but if your internet is working fine, it's probably a glitch with the operating system. Fortunately, there's an easy fix for this.