Why Your Samsung TV Won't Download Apps (And How To Fix It)
Samsung smart TVs come with several entertainment features, with the highlight being the large library of apps and games. Most streaming services are supported, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus, and Disney+, to name a few. In addition, you'll also be able to access a large selection of games, plus sports, lifestyle, and news apps.
Some of these apps come preloaded on your Samsung TV, while others can be downloaded from the app store. While downloading an app is pretty straightforward, you might occasionally get stuck during installation. Samsung TV users have reported an issue when an app begins downloading when the Install button is selected but then goes back to the app listing page after a few seconds.
Problems installing an app can result from your Samsung TV being disconnected from Wi-Fi, but if your internet is working fine, it's probably a glitch with the operating system. Fortunately, there's an easy fix for this.
How to fix apps not downloading on your Samsung TV
In the case of a Samsung TV that won't download apps, the old "Have you tried turning it on and off again?" suggestion actually works. An app not downloading or working properly is often the result of your TV being low on memory, and restarting it is a simple way to reset the main board.
It's worth noting that simply pressing the power button on your TV and turning it back on won't do the trick. On a smart TV, pressing the power button puts the TV into rest mode and doesn't actually shut down all background processes. Instead, you need to do a hard reset, which cuts off the power. Here's how to do this on your Samsung TV:
-
Turn on your TV.
-
Press and hold the power button on the remote.
-
Wait for the screen to turn off and turn on again (about eight seconds).
-
Release the power button.
If you don't have your remote handy, or the TV doesn't reset when you press and hold the power button, follow these steps instead:
-
Turn on your TV.
-
Unplug the power cord.
-
Wait 30 seconds.
-
Plug it back in and turn it on.
Once the reset is complete, you should be able to install apps on your Samsung TV again.