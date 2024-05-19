Blue Origin's BE-4 Vs. SpaceX's Raptor Engine: What's The Difference Between Them?

The rise of the commercial space industry in the past decade has been nothing short of amazing to watch. Not only have we witnessed some brilliant innovations brought to reality, such as reusable rocket boosters, but access to space is now cheaper than ever before thanks to the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origins. The private sector has achieved some remarkable feats, such as sending the first commercially-operated mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020 with SpaceX's Crew Demo-2 mission. Although the near-future plans involve returning humans to the Moon, the ultimate goal for many of these companies lies much farther — Mars.

For Blue Origin and SpaceX, in particular, their Martian ambitions hinge on two key vehicles: New Glenn for Blue Origin, and Starship for SpaceX. These heavy-lift launchers can propel cargo and astronauts on many trajectories — from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to Mars — at costs far lower than anything we've ever built before.

There are many reasons behind the affordability, from advanced manufacturing techniques to reusable technology. But arguably, the true game-changers are in the engines that power these spacecraft — the Blue Engine-4 (BE-4) and Raptor. Compared to more "conventional" rocket engines, BE-4 and Raptor are cheaper, more efficient, environmentally friendly, reusable... basically better in every single way than the engines we've relied on to go to space in the past.

[Featured image by SpaceX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]