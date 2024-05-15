Scientists Spot A Giant Cloudy Planet That's As Light As Cotton Candy

Exoplanets come in all shapes and sizes, and if recent discoveries have taught us anything, they also serve their own kind of extreme conditions. Some are so hot that it quite literally rains molten rocks, while others are dense enough to be regarded as a planet-sized chunk of diamond. The latest addition to the series is WASP-193b, a huge planet with such low density that scientists have likened it to cotton candy.

The planet, roughly 1,200 light-years away from our own cosmic backyard, is about 1.5 times bigger than Jupiter. But interestingly, it is only fractionally hefty — 0.14x the mass, to be precise — compared to the mass of our galaxy's own big fella. Calculations put the density somewhere close to 0.059 grams per cubic centimeter, which puts it in the same league as certain types of foams, low-density plastics, and aerogels.

"The reason why it's close to cotton candy is because both are pretty much air. The planet is basically super fluffy," notes Julien de Wit, co-author of the paper detailing WASP-193b appearing in Nature Astronomy journal. The planet's atmosphere mainly includes light elements like hydrogen and helium, which gives it the appearance of an extremely bloated cloudy sphere floating in place. A massive size married to a surprisingly low density has kept the research team guessing so far, as the exoplanet in question doesn't seem to fit any conventional planetary formation theories.