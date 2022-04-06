This Ridiculously Hot Exoplanet Rains Rocks

Out in the depths of the universe, there exist planets that are almost incomprehensibly strange to us. Some of the wildest exoplanets yet discovered have to be a class of planets called ultra-hot Jupiters, which are gas giants similar in composition and size to Jupiter but much, much hotter. Now, two new studies using data from the Hubble Space Telescope have looked at what weather might be like on these extreme planets, and it's even weirder than you're imagining.

The two ultra-hot Jupiters being studied orbit so closely to their respective stars that they have surface temperatures of an almost unimaginable 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit and up (via Hubble). For reference, that's so hot it would boil iron and turn it into a gas. These temperatures also have some very odd effects on weather.

And while we won't be planning to move to an ultra-hot Jupiter any time soon, as they aren't exactly comfortable environments, studying them could help us understand other exoplanets, ones that could potentially support life.

"If we can't figure out what's happening on super-hot Jupiters where we have reliable solid observational data, we're not going to have a chance to figure out what's happening in weaker spectra from observing terrestrial exoplanets," said a co-author of one of the papers, Josh Lothringer. "This is a test of our techniques that allows us to build a general understanding of physical properties such as cloud formation and atmospheric structure."