Differences Between MiG 31 & MiG 35 Fighter Jets

The MiG-31 and MiG-35 are Russian multirole fighters introduced in wildly different eras. The MiG-31 is a Soviet-era fighter that first flew for the U.S.S.R. in 1981, so it's been around for close to 50 years. Conversely, the MiG-35 is a Russian Federation aircraft that first entered service in 2019, and while you might think these two aircraft are incredibly different due to the time periods they were made, that couldn't be further from the truth, as they're some of the most advanced fighter jets Russia has produced.

Both the MiG-31 and MiG-35 continue to operate in Russia and a plethora of nations the Russian Federation either directly supports or sells arms to. Older aircraft like the MiG-31 are considered legacy aircraft but still bring a lot to the table. Thanks to modernization efforts, it's been able to continue flying in and out of combat operations for nearly half a century.

Comparatively, the MiG-35 is newer, flashier, and shinier — it's the newest toy to come out of the Mikoyan design group, and it includes all the bells and whistles found on comparable 4th-generation aircraft. Incidentally, the MiG-31 is also a 4th-generation aircraft, though due to refits and upgrades, it's technically a 4+ generation, while the MiG-35 is a 4++ generation. Regardless, the two aircraft are remarkably similar, leading many to wonder how they compare.