2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS Vs. Z71: What's The Difference Between These Packages?
The Traverse is Chevrolet's midsize three-row SUV that competes with vehicles like the Honda Pilot, the Kia Telluride, and the Mazda CX-90. It's been completely redesigned this year with new looks, new features, and a new powertrain under the hood. It also gets a big simplification of its trim-level structure. The previous-generation Traverse had six trim levels, while the new 2024 model has just four: LS, LT, Z71, and RS. The LS and LT are entry-level models, but the Z71 and RS are more specialized.
Before we dive into the trim-level details, let's talk a bit about the new Traverse. The 2024 Traverse is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that puts out 315 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. While a four-cylinder engine may seem small for a vehicle of this size, that's more power and more torque than the Traverse's old V6 powertrain.
The new 2024 Chevy Traverse gets several standard safety features and driver aids like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and reverse automatic braking. It also gets a massive 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (more than double the size of the old screen) and six USB charge ports throughout the cabin. So, the new Traverse is certainly a step up from the old model and it comes with a lot of standard equipment, but what's so special about the RS and the Z71?
Traverse Z71: off-road ready?
The Z71 is new for the Traverse, but it's not new among Chevy models. The Z71 name indicates some mild off-road performance in Chevy trucks and SUVs. Models like the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado ZR2 are a bit more hardcore, but the Traverse Z71 adds mild off-road updates that leave it relatively user-friendly while still plenty capable for a weekend adventure.
Compared to the standard LS and LT models, the Traverse Z71 gets an extra inch of ground clearance, unique suspension dampers for better off-road capability, and all-terrain tires for extra grip in the dirt. To protect the underside, the Z71 has an aluminum skid plate underneath, and in case you get stuck (or need to pull a friend out of a rut), there are easy-to-spot red tow hooks up front.
The Z71's front end is unique in the Traverse lineup, with a front bumper designed to improve the approach angle. This change means that you'll be able to get closer to off-road obstacles like rocks before scraping the front end of your new Traverse. The Z71 also comes standard with hill descent control and a trailering package – useful for adventurers who want to pull a trailer to the campsite. On the outside, the Traverse looks a bit more rugged and trail-ready, and underneath, it seems to have the hardware to back it up. If you've got a big family that loves camping off the beaten path, this is the right trim for you.
Traverse RS: the sporty sibling
The RS trim level is one of Chevy's oldest. It dates back to cars like the first-generation Camaro. RS stands for Rally Sport, so as you'd probably expect, RS models are a bit more performance-oriented. Unfortunately, the Traverse RS doesn't get any additional power over the standard model, but it does receive some sporty touches. On the outside, the RS gets blacked-out roof rails and a blacked-out front grille, along with some RS badging. Black 22-inch aluminum wheels are standard (compared to the Z71's 18-inch wheels), along with a sport-tuned suspension for improved handling characteristics.
On the inside, the Z71 gets Chevy's Evotex upholstery (synthetic leather), while the RS gets black leather seats and some red interior accents. The RS also gets a unique flat-bottom steering wheel and one-touch folding power seats in the second row. Both models get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, but the RS levels-up its tech treatment with a 10-speaker Bose stereo and Chevy's Super Cruise driver aids.
The RS is the Traverse's top trim level, offering several tech and comfort-oriented features. It gets standard features that the Z71 doesn't, including a panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, and ambient interior lighting. However, it is significantly more expensive than the other models in the lineup. The base Traverse LS starts at $40,995 (plus destination), while the Traverse Z71 starts at $47,795 (plus destination), and the RS starts at $57,595 (plus destination).