2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS Vs. Z71: What's The Difference Between These Packages?

The Traverse is Chevrolet's midsize three-row SUV that competes with vehicles like the Honda Pilot, the Kia Telluride, and the Mazda CX-90. It's been completely redesigned this year with new looks, new features, and a new powertrain under the hood. It also gets a big simplification of its trim-level structure. The previous-generation Traverse had six trim levels, while the new 2024 model has just four: LS, LT, Z71, and RS. The LS and LT are entry-level models, but the Z71 and RS are more specialized.

Before we dive into the trim-level details, let's talk a bit about the new Traverse. The 2024 Traverse is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that puts out 315 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. While a four-cylinder engine may seem small for a vehicle of this size, that's more power and more torque than the Traverse's old V6 powertrain.

The new 2024 Chevy Traverse gets several standard safety features and driver aids like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and reverse automatic braking. It also gets a massive 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (more than double the size of the old screen) and six USB charge ports throughout the cabin. So, the new Traverse is certainly a step up from the old model and it comes with a lot of standard equipment, but what's so special about the RS and the Z71?