All About The Chevrolet Express Cargo Van: What To Know Before You Buy

Full-size vans are a common sight on streets across our nation. They are the Swiss-Army knife of vehicles, equally at home serving as the mobile tool shed of a plumber or carting floral arrangements to a hospital year round. The Chevy Express cargo van is a classic example of the vehicle-type, having graced the lots of Chevrolet dealerships, utility workers' driveways, and rental car lots since 1996. In fact, its lack of updates led to us calling it one of the most outdated new cars on the market.

During the lifetime of the Express cargo van, its field of competition has changed dramatically. Gone are the Ford Econoline and Dodge Ram van, replaced by high-roofed designs made popular in Europe like the Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, and Mercedes Sprinter. The Chevrolet Express van feels more of a throwback to simpler times, as its high-mounted tail lamps and familiar form have not evolved significantly since it was introduced nearly thirty years ago. But like a pair of comfortable shoes, the Express van's ubiquity and familiarity are the results of a concept and execution that simply work.