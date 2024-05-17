All About The Chevrolet Express Cargo Van: What To Know Before You Buy
Full-size vans are a common sight on streets across our nation. They are the Swiss-Army knife of vehicles, equally at home serving as the mobile tool shed of a plumber or carting floral arrangements to a hospital year round. The Chevy Express cargo van is a classic example of the vehicle-type, having graced the lots of Chevrolet dealerships, utility workers' driveways, and rental car lots since 1996. In fact, its lack of updates led to us calling it one of the most outdated new cars on the market.
During the lifetime of the Express cargo van, its field of competition has changed dramatically. Gone are the Ford Econoline and Dodge Ram van, replaced by high-roofed designs made popular in Europe like the Ford Transit, Ram Promaster, and Mercedes Sprinter. The Chevrolet Express van feels more of a throwback to simpler times, as its high-mounted tail lamps and familiar form have not evolved significantly since it was introduced nearly thirty years ago. But like a pair of comfortable shoes, the Express van's ubiquity and familiarity are the results of a concept and execution that simply work.
The Chevrolet Express cargo van has a variety of options
For 2024, the Chevrolet Express cargo van in 2500 Regular Wheelbase form has a base price of $42,595, according to the manufacturer. There are two different wheelbase options at 135 inches and 155 inches for the regular and extended versions, respectively — each with an option for a 2500 or 3500 chassis specification. Opting for the 3500 elevates chassis capabilities to a 4,280 lbs weight capacity and 9,900 lbs gross vehicle weight rating, with the 2500 limited to 3,280 lbs weight capacity and a gross vehicle weight rating of 8,600 lbs. The standard wheelbase, per the manufacturer, offers a cargo length of 126.75 inches from the rear-doors to the driver's seat. Moving up in size to the extended wheelbase adds an additional 20 inches of cargo floor length, regardless of whether you choose the 2500 or 3500 chassis options. As one might expect, each of the upgrade options also increases the purchase price.
The Express cargo can is offered with two available engine choices: a 4.3 liter gasoline V6 and a 6.6 liter gasoline V8 — each paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Checking the option box for the 6.6 liter V8 will set you back a bit less than $2,000. Because the EPA does not require commercial vehicles to provide a fuel economy rating, we cannot supply official numbers from Chevrolet. "Fuelly", a site which provides fuel economy data based on the reports of actual vehicle owners, rates the 2023 Chevrolet Express 2500 cargo van with the 4.3 liter V6 at 19.5 miles-per-gallon (city and highway combined) while the V8 averaged 13.6 miles-per-gallon (city and highway combined).