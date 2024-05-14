Here's Why Veteran Pilots Love The Same Airports We All Hate

In December 2023, AirHelp — a company focused on passenger rights — released a report following a survey that listed America's best and worst airports. The five airports that made it onto the list of the worst included San Francisco International, Las Vegas Harry Reid International, Denver International, Fort Lauderdale International, and Newark Liberty International. These are all fairly busy airports, with Denver being the busiest of the bunch and ranking sixth in the world as of 2023 according to Airports Council International.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport — one of the busiest in all of America — is also known to make regular appearances in similar lists of negatively reviewed airports. While the average passenger may have tons of reasons to rate an airport poorly, you might wonder, are these same reasons also valid for the flight crew? Given the extra perks, airline staff and pilots in particular, do not experience the same issues in these airports as average passengers.

This is, perhaps, why some of these pilots have contrasting and positive opinions about airports that regularly make it to the lists of the most hated. Our source of information is retired Captain Richard Levy, a veteran pilot who spent 41 years of his life flying for a major U.S. airline before taking mandatory retirement at age 65. Captain Levy — who currently runs Aviation Expert Consulting — has an entirely different take on busy airports from the opinions of many passengers around the world.