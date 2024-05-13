Which Engines Were Used In The Kia Stinger Through The Years?

Not every vehicle that hits the market is going to have a long life. Yes, you could have something like the Ford F-Series that stretch back all the way to the 1940s, but not every car will have that kind of legacy. For example, take the Kia Stinger. This mid-size hatchback from the South Korean automaker debuted for the 2018 model year, and it was discontinued last year. You are looking at around five years or so of production, but that doesn't necessarily mean that this vehicle was a lemon. It actually received pretty good reviews upon release, but the issue always comes down to how many people bought it. In 2018, the first full year of production in the United States, it sold around 16,800 units. For comparison, the Kia Soul sold over 100,000 units. The Kia Stinger just didn't catch on, despite being a surprisingly affordable vehicle even in comparison to more budget-friendly Kias.

Despite the car's short lifespan, there were a surprising number of engines that were options to power it. If the idea of procuring a Kia Stinger on the open market is something that interests you, there are still engine and package decisions that you need to make before you do so. We are going to break down the four different engines that were available for the Kia Stinger over its five-year production run so you can get a sense of what kind of power you would be dealing with if you decide to get one.