What Are Enphase Microinverters For Solar, And How Much Do They Cost?

Enphase revolutionized the solar panel industry with its patented microinverters and the Enphase Energy System. With its products, customers can harness the sun's energy to power entire homes, charge electric vehicles, and even make a profit. Enphase helps lower utility bill costs and carbon footprints while giving users a smartphone app to view and control their power flow. But what are the company's microinverters, and how much do they cost?

When a solar panel is exposed to sunlight, it produces direct current (DC) electricity. This could be all you need from solar panels, especially if you primarily charge batteries, as they store DC energy. However, if you want to power your home, you'll need to convert the DC energy into alternating current (AC) energy. That's where the microinverter comes in.

Homes exclusively use AC for power. Enphase microinverters, like string solar panel inverters, convert DC energy to AC, allowing solar panels to produce electricity that can directly power your home. Any solar panel with "AC" in the name has some form of inverter, and Enphase is such a trusted source that many solar panels today feature its microinverters.