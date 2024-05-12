The Biggest Differences Between Leopard 1 & 2 Battle Tanks

Nations began building tanks during WWI; since then, tanks have dominated battlefields worldwide. While many nations produce their own tanks, far more purchase or receive tanks from other countries and modify them. This is certainly true of Germany's Leopard 1 and 2 Main Battle Tanks (MBT). The Leopard 1 and 2 are relatively old compared to some of the tanks operating today, but that doesn't make them any less deadly.

Because their development began in the mid to late 20th century, the Leopard 1 and 2 are often considered legacy models when compared to today's modern armor. While this is a factor, both Leopard models have an extensive track record of success in modern conflicts. Several nations used them in support of NATO operations in Afghanistan, and each model succeeded in taking on a variety of threats. This was possible thanks to Germany's modernization program and the fact that the Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 are beasts on the battlefield.

While newer tank models exist, both versions of Germany's Leopard MBT are incredibly versatile and deadly on the battlefield. The tanks are very similar, but their design has several notable differences; the many upgrades they've each had over the years and their operational combat histories differentiate the Leopard 1 from the Leopard 2. Despite their age, both tank models are equally deadly war machines that are more than capable of taking on comparable older models and contemporary armor employed throughout the world.