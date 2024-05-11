What Is Android's Bluetooth Absolute Volume Feature & How Do You Disable It?

As mobile phone technology evolves, smart devices are only getting smarter. In turn, purveyors of the operating systems that drive smartphone technology are constantly upgrading their platforms with ways for users to manage their devices and settings. That list of operating systems includes Google's Android OS, which is now powering more devices than any other system in the mobile game.

Implementing the various bells, whistles, and programs required to power an OS like Android can be a major undertaking, and it is generally easier for developers to send a device to market with certain features like WebView designated as enabled for their default setting. This approach typically allows users to disable the feature later if they want to. That's exactly the track Google took with one of its more recent additions to its operating systems, the Bluetooth Absolute Volume feature, which now comes enabled on any Android device.

However, as Bluetooth Absolute Volume is a default setting, many Android users may not understand what the feature actually does. Likewise, they may not know how to disable it on their Android-enabled device. Fear not, as we can help you answer both of those questions. Here's a look at what Android's Bluetooth Absolute Volume does and how you can turn it off if you choose to do so.