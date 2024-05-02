Android System WebView Explained: What It Is, And Do You Need It?

The Android operating system is home to countless features, be it useful utilitarian toggles or gimmicky customization tweaks. Thanks to this bucket load of options, an Android phone can do several things that the iPhone can't. This is also true when it comes to the variety of third-party apps available on the Play Store.

While scrolling through your list of installed apps, you may have noticed one you don't recall downloading — Android System WebView. You may also have caught glimpses of this app updating in your notification drawer. Don't worry, this isn't suspicious malware that has made its way onto your Android phone. On the contrary, WebView is an essential component of the Android OS that provides a better experience when using other apps.

Unlike other pre-installed Google apps on your phone, such as Drive and Gmail, you can't find a launch icon for Android System WebView in your app drawer. So, how does the service function in the background, and more importantly, is it safe to disable it?