Everything To Know About The A/C Gauge Set From Harbor Freight Before You Buy

Here's something you may not have thought about before: how do you test the efficacy of an air conditioner? Air conditioners are surprisingly complex pieces of technology, as they need to carefully blow out a combination of air and pressurized refrigerant to actually make things cool in a safe and efficient manner. Perhaps nowhere is this delicate balance of cool air more important than with the air conditioner in your car; the last thing you want is a Freon leak blowing right in your face while you're behind the wheel.

If you need to run some tests on the air conditioning unit in your car, you're going to need a specialized piece of equipment to safely gauge the pressure levels. As it happens, Harbor Freight sells such a piece of equipment through its in-house vacuum and pump brand, Pittsburgh: the A/C Manifold Gauge Set. This gadget can be used to run tests on your vehicle's A/C system, as well as flush and fill its refrigerant. Here's what you need to know about this gauge set, including its intended purpose, specifics, and pricing.