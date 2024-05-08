What Is A Legend Race Car, And How Much Do They Cost?
Every aspiring racecar driver has to begin racing somewhere. While you could buy one of our suggested "Best Track Day Cars for Beginners" or "Best Rally Cars for Beginners," the Legend Car racing series presents another option.
According to U.S. Legend Cars International, a Legend Car is a "5/8-scale fiberglass full-fendered" racecar modeled after early NASCAR Modifieds and built to exacting specs. Legend Car racing features four divisions divided by age and skill level. All Legend Cars are built to the same specifications, so the only variance is driver skill.
The four distinct divisions include Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Masters, and Pro. Young Lions include drivers from 10 to 15 years old. However, drivers 11 years old or under must have two years of documented racing experience before lining up for a Legend Car race. The Semi-Pro division is for inexperienced racers aged 16 and over. While there is no experience requirement, the race director may opt to start new drivers at the rear of the field or races other than the A Main until their skills are proven. The Masters division includes drivers over 40, with a subclass of Golden Masters for those over 50. Finally, the Pro, or Expert Class, "is the pinnacle of Legend Cars racing" and requires experience in other Legend Cars Series divisions or other professional motorsports racing to compete.
Legend Car specifications
The appeal of racing Legend Cars lies in its relative affordability. In many forms of racing, more money equals faster cars, making it difficult to compete with teams possessing deep pockets full of cash. Legend Cars use the same chassis and engine specs and must weigh at least 1,250 pounds with the driver.
Legend Car specs include a mandatory full tube frame and integral roll cage. The fiberglass body must measure five feet wide, 10.5 feet long, and 46 inches tall over a 73.0-inch wheelbase. The cars all ride on coil-over suspensions, Bilstein shock absorbers, and 13-inch diameter by seven-inch wide wheels wrapped in Hoosier Racing Tires.
All Legend Cars must use engines conforming to U.S. Legend Cars International (USLCI) Engine Shop specifications. The 2024 rulebook contains a long list of engine requirements, including what modifications are allowed, what isn't, and protest procedures designed to prevent cheating.
How much does a Legend Car cost?
The price list from U.S. Legend Cars International includes options for racecars modeled after Fords, such as 1934 Ford Coupes, 1934 Ford Sedans, and 1937 Ford Sedans, as well as Chevrolet models, including 1934 Chevy Coupes and 1937 Chevy Sedans. The models all carry a price of $18,995 and include a USLCI Engine Shop sealed FZ09 engine, Hoosier Racing Tires, Lexan windshield, double shear rear end housing, one-piece solid axles, your choice of springs, roll bar padding, steel braided fuel line, Wildwood front brake package, rear disc brakes (new in March 2024), and other essential items. Upgraded options include an oil pressure gauge ($102.35), a digital gear indicator ($269.00), a Hinson racing clutch ($323.25), a brake adjusting valve ($140.00), Swift springs ($340.00), and other goodies.
While $21,000 is a substantial chunk of change, it's relatively inexpensive for a racecar. However, along the same logic as "there's no such thing as a free puppy," the initial cost is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. You'll need spare tires, and not just for flats, but for racing on different surfaces, including asphalt and dirt tracks. And don't forget custom paint and graphics, a fire retardant driver's suit, a helmet, and the list goes on. As they say, however, the memories you'll make will be priceless.