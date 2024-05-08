What Is A Legend Race Car, And How Much Do They Cost?

Every aspiring racecar driver has to begin racing somewhere. While you could buy one of our suggested "Best Track Day Cars for Beginners" or "Best Rally Cars for Beginners," the Legend Car racing series presents another option.

According to U.S. Legend Cars International, a Legend Car is a "5/8-scale fiberglass full-fendered" racecar modeled after early NASCAR Modifieds and built to exacting specs. Legend Car racing features four divisions divided by age and skill level. All Legend Cars are built to the same specifications, so the only variance is driver skill.

The four distinct divisions include Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Masters, and Pro. Young Lions include drivers from 10 to 15 years old. However, drivers 11 years old or under must have two years of documented racing experience before lining up for a Legend Car race. The Semi-Pro division is for inexperienced racers aged 16 and over. While there is no experience requirement, the race director may opt to start new drivers at the rear of the field or races other than the A Main until their skills are proven. The Masters division includes drivers over 40, with a subclass of Golden Masters for those over 50. Finally, the Pro, or Expert Class, "is the pinnacle of Legend Cars racing" and requires experience in other Legend Cars Series divisions or other professional motorsports racing to compete.