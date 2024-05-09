Arduino's Wire Library: What It Is & How It Works

The Arduino platform offers a variety of affordable toys used by DIY enthusiasts for simple electronics projects. It is known for being easy to learn and is built on a variant of the C++ programming language. With an active community and detailed documentation online, the Arduino platform is ideal for beginners, including those who have never written code before.

One of the key differences between Arduino and Raspberry Pi is the programming language they operate on. While Raspberry Pi users can code in multiple languages, Arduino has one simplified language, so you don't have to search around online to find answers to questions.

The Arduino Wire library is a core aspect of Arduino's integrated development environment, or IDE, and is a must-have if you're using sensors or extra microcontrollers in your project. Like Arduino's other libraries found on the Arduino Library Reference page, the Wire library is designed to simplify writing code. Let's look a closer look at Arduino's Wire library, how it works, and when you might use it in your DIY projects.