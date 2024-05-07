This Telescope Will Search For The Ghostly Fingerprints Of Mysterious Dark Matter

Over the next few years, astronomers will have a new tool for examining the cosmos: the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. Situated at the top of a mountain in Chile, the observatory aims to discover the secrets of the most mysterious matter in the universe — dark matter. Astronomers know that dark matter makes up 27% of the universe, but it is extremely difficult to detect because it doesn't interact with light of any kind. To study it, scientists have to infer its presence from indirect clues.

Rubin will be performing a survey of the sky using the largest digital camera ever built for astronomy, collecting huge amounts of data every night by observing the entire southern sky across 10 years. One way scientists will look for dark matter is through a technique called gravitational lensing, in which the gravity of large clumps of dark matter is strong enough to bend light as it travels to us. By looking for signs of this bent light, scientists can work out how much dark matter is present.

But that method can only detect dark matter on a very large scale, where very large amounts of it are producing gravity strong enough to bend light. Rubin will also use a different technique for searching for dark matter on a smaller scale, by looking at dark matter fingerprints called stellar streams.

"I'm really excited about using stellar streams to learn about dark matter," said Nora Shipp, co-convener of the Dark Matter Working Group in the Rubin Observatory. "With Rubin Observatory we'll be able to use stellar streams to figure out how dark matter is distributed in our galaxy from the largest scales down to very small scales."