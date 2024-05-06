How To Change Your Contact Photos On iPhone

Over the years, most of us have accumulated a lot of iPhone contacts. When you meet someone new, in addition to socials, you often exchange phone numbers. Whether you own an iPhone 15 Pro Max or a refurbished budget iPhone, you may come to a point when you don't recognize many of the names and associated phone numbers stored in your contacts. This problem can be especially troublesome if you don't add last names when saving numbers to your phone. After all, it's not unusual to have more than one contact with a common name like James or Linda. How do you distinguish between them? This is where adding personal photos to your contact becomes useful.

If you're lucky, some of your contacts may have already added a picture or avatar that helps you remember who they are. Even if that isn't the case, you can add a photo to each of your contacts yourself. That way, you can put a face, or avatar, to the name the next time they call or message you. Doing so will also help you quickly identify the person you want to call or text when scrolling through your contact list.