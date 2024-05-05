5 iPhone Apps To Help Stay Updated On Current Events In 2024

Keeping tab on current affairs can be an overwhelming task, especially if you run into the information overload situation or low-quality spammy content that is currently flooding the internet. And thanks in no part to the deluge of AI-generated content, finding a resource for authoritative content that is served in a neatly curated fashion has become increasingly difficult.

Fortunately, there are a handful of apps out there that will let you consume newsworthy material on an iPhone without throwing one's brain into a tizzy. Moreover, a key benefit of using news curation apps on an iPhone is the seamless Apple ID sign up process and the Keychain password storage feature.

We have compiled a list of the best apps that serve credible information, while marrying reliability with a user interface that is not only easy on the eyes, but also functionally rewarding. There were a few, like Artifact from Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, that didn't make the cut despite offering a bunch of smart features. Then, there are apps that are functionally dense, but to such an extent that it quickly gets too much to absorb, leading to their omission from the list.