Here's What The 4C Error Code On Your Samsung Washer Means

Few things are more frustrating than going to use your washer only to have it not work. Many consumers faced this pain with Samsung and sued over it in the mid-2010s. Thankfully, the brand has gotten better, but you may still see the occasional error. If your machine does malfunction and the code on the digital panel is "4C," you can breathe easily because the problem can typically be fixed with a few steps.

The 4C (or sometimes 4E) error code dictates that there's a potential issue with the washer's water supply and it's not filling properly. Unfortunately, the code doesn't indicate exactly what the issue is, and the Samsung washer can't suss it out without human intervention. However, don't rush to call a Samsung technician. There's no need to incur the cost, as repairing a 4C error code can be fairly easy.

It can be so easy that most fixes don't require tools to repair it. Since the error is related to a water supply issue, the focal point of your repairs will likely be the hose that runs from the Samsung washer to the water supply tap of your home.

Think you're ready to take on repairing the 4C error code and restoring the washer's water supply? We've broken down the most common fixes, as Samsung indicates below.