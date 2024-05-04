How To Troubleshoot Your Laptop Keyboard Not Typing

A non-functioning (or improperly functioning) keyboard can be a sizable problem if you interact with your computer beyond just mouse-clicking. Writing, coding, gaming, composing, editing, or even simple social media interactions can suddenly become exponentially more difficult — or outright impossible.

In some ways, a malfunctioning keyboard on a laptop can be worse than having a similar issue with a desktop. In most instances, a laptop's keyboard is fused with the hardware, which makes something like a keyboard swap far more complicated.

Fortunately, typing troubles aren't always the result of hardware failures and won't necessarily require time-consuming or expensive solutions. Those can happen, certainly, and completely replacing the keyboard in a laptop can get expensive due to it being built into the hardware. This is why it's important to narrow down the possibilities by checking for the most simple (and easy to fix) causes first. Even the most basic troubleshooting methods might quickly set things right.