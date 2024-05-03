How To Add Microsoft Defender Browser Protection To Google Chrome

If you spend any time browsing the internet (and honestly, who among us doesn't?), chances are you're using Google's Chrome web browser. While other major web browsers exist, including Mozilla's Firefox, Apple's Safari, and Microsoft's Edge browser, none come close to Chrome in terms of global market share. There are good reasons many people choose the Google Chrome browser, including customization options and integration with Google Services. There's also a sense of familiarity these days, as it's been popular for many years. Microsoft knows this, so it's created the Microsoft Defender Browser Protection extension to extend its free computer protections to the Chrome browser too.

This extension helps Chrome avoid accidental malware downloads, protecting users from threats lurking on the World Wide Web. The protection it provides is similar to what you'll get from Chrome's enhanced Safe Browsing mode but with the added security of Microsoft SmartScreen technology, which blocks malicious websites that may not be on Google's block list. With phishing, malware, and suspicious downloads so common, adding Microsoft Defender Browser Protection to Chrome makes sense for a lot of people who need additional protection from web-based threats.