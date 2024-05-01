Operation Bolo: The Story Of A High Stakes Fighter Jet Dog-Fight

The U.S. military and its command over the skies of Vietnam by late 1966 was strong, yet not complete. This was evidenced on Dec. 2, 1966, a day referred to as Black Friday. On this day, the Air Force lost five planes, including multiple F-4Cs, an RF-4C, and an F-105. The Navy lost three, which included an F-4B and several A-4C Skyhawks. All of these losses were due to enemy SAM or anti-aircraft fire. But they were not the only threat.

North Vietnamese fighter activity picked up at the same time in response to the U.S. operation Rolling Thunder. Possessing limited MiG-21s in the area, the North Vietnamese used them sparingly and only when they enjoyed a tactical advantage. This tactic, in conjunction with SAM batteries and anti-aircraft fire, worked well and would take down 325 F-105s by late 1967. Something had to be done about the situation and that took the form of Operation Bolo.