Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi's Cultivator Attachment Before You Buy

Starting a garden can be a great way to kick off the beginning of spring, but there are a few tools that you're probably going to need to get you started. One of the first things you're going to have to do is cultivate any densely packed earth where you plan to put your plants. You can technically do this by hand with a hoe or even a shovel, but your arms and back will thank you if you invest in a good electric cultivator. This is a tool that uses an electric motor to rapidly spin curved blades that chew up the soil, creating loose dirt and ripping up grass and weeds by the roots. This allows you to mix in plenty of fertilizer and create a soft layer of topsoil for your plants to grow and thrive.

Ryobi makes several power tools that can help make landscaping easier, including a cultivator attachment that is designed to work as part of its Expand-It system. This is designed to be an affordable option to help you get your garden ready without having to break the bank. The Home Depot-affiliated brand is known for making budget-friendly tools that still pack enough horsepower to get the job done, and there are plenty of great ones you can use in your garden, but there are a few things that you might want to know about this particular tool before you head over to the big-box store to grab one for yourself.