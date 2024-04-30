What Is Microsoft Power Apps Used For & How Much Does It Cost?

With over a million organizations in the U.S. alone relying on Office 365, Microsoft empowers countless enterprises worldwide with its products and services. Now, you can use Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for free. Popular Microsoft platforms that most people are familiar with include Windows and Office, but the monopoly provides a plethora of other utilities.

Microsoft Azure is a good example of a useful solution that countless companies use to fulfill their cloud computing needs. Another widely used yet lesser-recognized service is Microsoft Power Apps. The tool aids workplace owners in building tweaked versions of popular Microsoft services that cater to the company's specific needs.

Normally, to fulfill similar purpose-built apps, you would require someone with comprehensive programming knowledge and an IT support team for the app's maintenance. Power Apps can turn any user into a programmer by bringing the goodness of custom apps without the need for any coding. Those looking to supercharge their growing businesses with a quick, flexible, and cost-effective solution should definitely look into utilizing this tool by understanding what it offers and how much it costs.