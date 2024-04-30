How To Check Your Raspberry Pi 5 CPU & RAM Usage

Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used to create your own Raspberry Pi media center or improve your hangout space, among various other uses. While a Raspberry Pi won't replace your desktop computer if you use it for more than simple web browsing, it can be a helpful tool to accomplish some simple tasks. No matter what you're using a Raspberry Pi for, it's important to be able to check the CPU and RAM utilization of the board.

Knowing how much memory and CPU is being used on your computer is useful information if you want to add a new task for the device to accomplish, or troubleshoot when things aren't running as smoothly as they once were. Raspberry Pis can't be modified to accommodate more RAM, so if things aren't functioning properly and it's because of the RAM or CPU, you may need to purchase a more efficient model. And the best place to start troubleshooting is seeing which tasks are utilizing the most memory.

Since Raspberry Pi OS is a version of the Linux operating system, checking CPU and RAM usage isn't always as straightforward as the majority of computer users are used to with things like Windows or Mac. Sometimes, you can use a mouse like you're used to, and other times, you can only use the keyboard because there isn't a traditional desktop to navigate.